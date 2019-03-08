new

Arsenal boss Unai Emery calls for 'big performance' against Leicester City after consecutive defeats derail top four chase

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League quarter final second leg match at the San Paolo Stadium, Naples. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has called on his side to put in a ‘big performance’ against Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday, with the Gunners needing a win to boost their chances of finishing in top four after consecutive defeats to Wolves and Crystal Palace. Read on to find out what Emery had to say.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal manager Unai Emery gestures on the touchline during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire/PA Images

On building confidence after two defeats…

“Good afternoon. The first target is to recover our confidence. We can build on this confidence each minute, each hour, each day, each week - and above all we're training and we're looking for a big performance for the three points.”

On the fans getting behind players…

“I think it's very important to be together and to feel a connection with our supporters. We're doing all we can in training and in each match we're playing. Sunday is a big match to show them our good spirit and also our wish to win the three points against Leicester.”

On Leicester's main threat…

“Each team is very difficult home and away. It's our preparation with respect but also thinking about how we can fight to battle them. Individually for Sunday the first target is to think in our capacity and be consistent defensively and offensively. We need to adapt to them, but I think both are very important. We need to prepare ourselves and also adapt for them.”

On Aubamayeng's availability…

“He trained today and if he can train tomorrow, I think we can think he's ready for Sunday.”

On whether he could start…

“He could train today. If he can train normally tomorrow, it's a possibility.”

On why we've lost form at this stage of the season…

“We can think in each moment about our performance and how we can be consistent. It's really our way in every day and every match. Afterwards, we can think generally about the season. Our target is to be in the possibility to take it. We lost the last match and the match before, but our focus is on the present and on Sunday. If we think negatively with the last two matches, we can't think positively about the games we won against Napoli and Watford. Each match is a new history, a new test and a chance to move up the table or not. We're being positive, working, recovering the confidence in our players and in our work. We need to be ready and look forward to playing the next match.”

On the Champions League being important for buying players…

“Each moment we can speak about the past and the future. In each moment we can speak about our focus. Our only one way is to speak about the present and our focus is on Sunday.”

On our away record and mentality…

“I don't want to speak about the last match we lost. I don't want to speak about our victory at Napoli, I only want to speak about our next match. We are preparing, working and not giving too much information. We want to give enough information to be ready to play.”

On whether it's a concern…

“How many times are you going to ask the same question? It's the same. I am responding to you and I am answering you, but maybe I change my words to say the same.”

On Leicester under Rodgers…

“They've changed the coach. This coach has given them a new energy, a new idea, a new style. He's not changed the players, but it's a different system. They're doing important work from set-pieces that's different. They feel good now and are in a good moment with confidence. They play with combinations and they have good individuals. It's going to be difficult for us but we need to test ourselves in the present in the Premier League against them with our best optimistic thinking for playing against them.”