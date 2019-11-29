Search

Unai Emery's Arsenal tenure in numbers

PUBLISHED: 16:02 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:02 29 November 2019

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal manager Unai Emery reacts during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery was sacked as head coach of Arsenal on Friday morning after 18 months in charge at the Emirates Stadium. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the key numbers following the end of the Spaniard's tenure in north London.

3 - wins from 17 games against fellow "top-six" sides across all competitions.

7 - winless streak between October and November, 2019 before his sacking.

8 - away Premier League wins during his time in charge, just one coming in the 2019/20 season.

9 - teenagers to play for Arsenal under Emery's tutelage.

15 - errors leading to goals for the opposition in Premier League games under Emery - more than any other top-flight club in that time.

19 - points dropped from winning positions.

22 - Matches unbeaten during a fine run of form between August and December, 2018.

42.1 - Percentage of Arsenal's goals scored by either Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette under Emery - 64 of the 152 managed during his reign.

43 - wins from 78 games in charge.

55.1 - win percentage from those games - Arsene Wenger's was 57.2 per-cent from 1,235 matches.

207,900,000 - amount in GBP spent on new signings since Emery's appointment (transfer fees approximated)

