New

Arsenal boss Unai Emery eyes January transfer window after Southampton end unbeaten run

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery spoke to the press following Arsenal’s first loss in 22 games against Southampton in the Premier League.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Southampton's Oriol Romeu (left) and Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA Southampton's Oriol Romeu (left) and Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA

On the unbeaten run ending...

Yes, we could’ve lost, and we lost and in the ninety minutes I think we had different issues in the first and second half. The second half we were better in the game with the control and taking more chances than them and controlling the transition they had more action and scored the first goal and also they deserved it because they played with big motivation and their support was pushing. Our game today is similar to how we played before but the result is different.

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA

Whether injuries made a difference today...

I think they worked well, I think it was good news for Koscielny to play for us for ninety minutes and physically he could play the whole ninety minutes. Xhaka played well I think we didn’t concede many chances today which is good and we also had chances to score more but we didn’t score and maybe the difference was that. But the control of the game was more for us than them but also we need to continue to improve at times, like we conceded three times.

On the severity of Bellerin’s injury...

We are going to work tomorrow and we are going to play on Wednesday and Saturday also and we need every player but today Hector Bellerin [picked up a] small injury but I think he will be off for some weeks. But for Sokratis he will be coming back, and we will look how Mustafi and Kolasinac are improving.

On whether Arsenal will strengthen in January...

I don’t know now because we don’t have a lot of possibility in January but maybe we can think of something, but only if we think they are the player. It’s not a good transfer window for this reason but the club is working for the transfers in January but also we are on our way, our progress is good and we are giving players chances and we need to give them more chances for playing and show their progress. For our [fixtures] being demanding, we need high level on the pitch and in the squad.

On whether money is available to spend...

It’s not easy, but I don’t believe in the transfer window because it’s not a big possibility with the players and only the club is working if some player can help us with a high level or better than that fit in for us.

Is there a concern over the goals that were conceded being similar...

It’s true, we need to improve because we conceded the chances but only when we can analyse this match can we take more reality opinions of the goals we conceded then and its one of the realities we need to improve. We are scoring a lot, we are second in the table for scoring goals but also we are conceding a lot and its more than we want and for our objective.

On the need to recover quickly and the high demand of getting top four...

Our demand is very good and the level is very high level with other teams and if we want to win like today, we cannot be in the top four because other teams our winning. We need to do it our way to build up in one process we know it’s not easy because other teams are high level and we need to be demanding of ourselves and after 22 matches we didn’t lose but we are continuing as 5th in the table.