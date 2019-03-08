new

Unbeaten start delights Montemurro as Arsenal Women's boss calls for side to be 'more ruthless'

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro is pleased with his side's unbeaten start to the season, but wants them to be a 'little bit more ruthless' in front of goal after beating Brighton 4-0 on Sunday.

Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs got the goals at Meadow Park to send the Gunners top of the FA Women's Super League.

Montemurro was quick to praise his side's performance, saying: "It was good, it was very well controlled and I though that we would maybe have a bit of a lull from Thursday as the break has been short, but I felt that we were a lot more clinical today and a lot more cleaner today than on Thursday night and it was good to watch some good football."

When asked about Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season, he added: "It's been very positive, it's been, I think we've worked towards this platform of control, this platform of making sure we're stable and we've got that and I think we can be a little bit more ruthless and aggressive in front of goal and going forward and hopefully we'll take the next stage a little bit better."