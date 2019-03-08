Search

Advanced search

new

Unbeaten start delights Montemurro as Arsenal Women's boss calls for side to be 'more ruthless'

PUBLISHED: 10:47 30 September 2019

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro is pleased with his side's unbeaten start to the season, but wants them to be a 'little bit more ruthless' in front of goal after beating Brighton 4-0 on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Jordan Nobbs got the goals at Meadow Park to send the Gunners top of the FA Women's Super League.

Montemurro was quick to praise his side's performance, saying: "It was good, it was very well controlled and I though that we would maybe have a bit of a lull from Thursday as the break has been short, but I felt that we were a lot more clinical today and a lot more cleaner today than on Thursday night and it was good to watch some good football."

When asked about Arsenal's unbeaten start to the season, he added: "It's been very positive, it's been, I think we've worked towards this platform of control, this platform of making sure we're stable and we've got that and I think we can be a little bit more ruthless and aggressive in front of goal and going forward and hopefully we'll take the next stage a little bit better."

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Most Read

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Clamp down on abandoned bikes blocking Islington pavements after bylaw approved

Uber launches electric JUMP bikes in London. Picture: Uber

M. Manze’s famous pie n’ mash returning to Islington at Caledonian Road pub

The Thornhill Arms in Caledonian Road will be serving pie and mash from M.Manze from October 12. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

‘We are Highbury, not Mildmay’: Neighbours rally against boundary change proposals

Highbury Fields.Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park station: New Wells Terrace entrance finally set to open

A CGI of City North with the cinema on the left. Picture: Telford Homes

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Dubois wins Commonwealth Title with stunning first round knockout

Daniel Dubois after beating Ebenezer Tetteh. Picture: Steven Paston/PA

Women’s Champions League draw: Arsenal to face Slavia Prague in last-16

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Unbeaten start delights Montemurro as Arsenal Women’s boss calls for side to be ‘more ruthless’

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro before the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

Williamson earns Montemurro praise as Arsenal Women’s star continues to excel in new midfield role

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Manchester United v Arsenal preview: Gunners looking to beat struggling top six rivals

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Steven Paston/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists