Danish international Veje leaves Arsenal for Sweden

PUBLISHED: 16:05 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 12 June 2020

Josh Bunting

Katrine Veje (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Katrine Veje (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Katrine Veje has announced that her time at Arsenal Women is over, with the Denmark international confirming late on Thursday evening on her Instagram account that she would be leaving the club this summer.

Veje joined the club from Montpellier in January 2019 and played eight times, providing four assists, in the Women’s Super League league during the 2018-19 title-winning season but struggled for game time in 2019-20 due to injury.

Veje last played for the Gunners on October 31, 2019 in their 8-0 Champions League thrashing of Czech side Slavia Prague at Meadow Park.

However, she then picked up an injury to her right foot on international duty and therefore missed the rest of the season up until its suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Veje posted on her Instagram account: “My time with Arsenal has come to an end, I have had great moments in the club, and I want to thank my teammates, the staff, especially Joe, and the supporters of the club, thanks.”

Her new club was confirmed on Friday morning as she has returned to Swedish champions FC Rosengård who she previously played for between 2011 and 2013.

Veje had two years left on her current contract so the Gunners could receive a fee from the Swedish club as part of the deal.

She is the fourth player to exit north London this summer following in the footsteps of Louise Quinn, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin and Silvana Flores.

Veje will be eligible to make her debut in Rosengård’s opening match of the season against Vittsjö on June 27.

A statement on Arsenal.com on Friday morning said: “Everyone at Arsenal would like to thank Katrine for her contribution to the team’s success and wish her the best for the future.”

