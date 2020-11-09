Arsenal striker and record WSL goalscorer Vivianne Miedema wins player of the month

Vivianne Miedema won player of the month after becoming the WSL's record goalscorer. Picture: Submitted Archant

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been named the Women’s Super League player of the month for October.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Miedema became the record goalscorer in WSL history after netting a hat-trick against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to take her league tally to 52.

She made the feat in just 50 WSL games – 60 matches fewer than the previous record holder Nikita Parris.

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City last December in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park, and then bagged a treble against Spurs.

The Netherlands international scored six goals and made one assist in October.

She is the current top goalscorer in the WSL with ten strikes and she follows in the footsteps of team-mate Jill Roord who picked up September’s award.

Arsenal’s Joe Montemurro was nominated for manager of the month but Birmingham City’s Carla Ward picked up the award after guiding the Blues to wins over Bristol City and Reading.

After breaking the WSL goalscoring record, Miedema told Sky Sports: “To get the 50th goal out of the way is nice and I appreciate everything said.

“I’m in-form and I’ve shown it over the last three seasons. I also know that I can be better than I am now and I want to look back in five or six years’ time and think ‘yeah, that was an amazing time at Arsenal’.”

Miedema continued: “It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster for everyone but I really, really enjoyed lockdown. It allowed me to spend time with my family and do different things for once.

“Over the last 10 seasons I haven’t had much time off and after the first three months, I wasn’t really missing it but when we got closer to coming back, I got really excited.

“Me being on the pitch now, I feel like I’m a different person and I feel like I can enjoy it more. It’s allowed me to become a better player.”

The Arsenal striker, who counts Gunners hero Ian Wright as one of her fans, added: “I’ve met Ian a few times online and he talks a lot but that’s good because he’s funny.

“It’s really good to have contact with a club legend and for someone like him to support the women’s game.”