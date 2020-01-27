Walti 'awkward' after opening Arsenal account

Lia Walti of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal Women's Lia Walti admitted she found it 'a bit awkward' after scoring her first goal for the club on Sunday.

Katharina Baunach of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Katharina Baunach of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Swiss international Walti volleyed home superbly from a Beth Mead corner to seal a 2-0 win at West Ham in the Women's FA Cup, following a first-half effort from Katie McCabe.

And she revealed her teammates had been waiting patiently for her to open her account, after missing the target by some margin with an earlier attempt at Rush Green Stadium.

"I actually found it a bit awkward to be honest," Walti told arsenal.com.

"I know I am the only person who would say that. The girls were waiting for that and me personally, I don't think about scorinng.

Louise Quinn of Arsenal goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Louise Quinn of Arsenal goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

"I was asking myself why I was on the edge of the box. Usually when we have a corner I am defending still, so I was in the box and Beth gave excellent balls in the middle and the second one went in. I'm happy about that.

"The first shot I had in the first half went like 40 yards over the bar, so I knew I needed to take the inside this time and the ball just came exactly the same way, so I knew what to do and I'm glad I hit it well."

Arsenal were largely untroubled by last season's beaten finalists, with Manuela Zinsberger having very little to do in goal.

Kenza Dali of West Ham goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Kenza Dali of West Ham goes close during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

And Walti felt it was a good way to bounce back from their humbling 4-1 home defeat against Chelsea in the Women's Super League a week earlier, adding: "It's really good, the ability to be in the FA Cup or go into the final is one of the biggest goals in each season because you can play at Wembley.

"We missed out last season so we want to go through that this season. It was a really important game for us.

"I think after the loss against Chelsea, we needed to show the action and we did."

Arsenal remain in the hunt for trophies on four fronts this season and turn their focus to the Continental League Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Meadow Park on Wednesday (7.30pm).

Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Esmee de Graaf of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Leonie Maier of Arsenal and Esmee de Graaf of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Walti said: "It's a cup game and we want to go into the final. It's going to be a tough game against one of the best teams in the league so we need to be even better than today, especially when scoring goals and taking our chances.

"I think it's going to be a competitive game."