Arsenal's Lia Walti (left) and Chelsea's Fran Kirby battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames. PA Wire/PA Images

Lia Wälti has penned a new deal at Arsenal Woman, with the Switzerland midfielder committing her future to the club for the long term.

Wälti joined the North London outfit in 2018 and has gone on to make 32 appearances in all competitions, proving a vital part of last season's WSL title-winning squad.

She has proven to be the glue that holds Arsenal together but has also had her own struggles after being ruled out for nine months with a lateral collateral ligament injury.

However, Walti has recovered well and has been a vital part of Arsenal's season as they currently sit top of the WSL collecting 27 points so far.

"We are very pleased that Lia has signed a new long-term contract," head coach Joe Montemurro told arsenal.com.

"She's a really intelligent player and she's made such a positive impact at this club, both on and off the pitch, so it was very important to us that she signed a new contract."

Wälti was also named in the 2018/19 PFA WSL Team of the year and added: "It feels great and it's still such an honour for me to play for this club. I was asking myself 'why should I leave a place where I'm happy?'

"I'm really enjoying playing football here, so there was no reason for me to leave this side. Also I really enjoy playing with Joe. I think I really like his style, he wants to play football and with the teammates we have here it's pretty easy to bring the best out of yourself.

"Everything around the club is perfect and we've had a great season so far. We had a great season last year and we're having another this season so far, so I think the club has a big future."

Arsenal Women are back in action this Sunday (January 5) as they take on Birmingham City at Meadow Park.