Win against Manchester City is highlight of season so far says Arsenal Women’s Walti

Lia Walti of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

With the UK on lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Josh Bunting spoke to Arsenal Women’s Lia Walti about the season to date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Lia Walti during a training session at London Colney Arsenal's Lia Walti during a training session at London Colney

The Swiss international has played in 10 Super League matches for Joe Montemurro’s defending champions this term, having appeared 12 times in their 2018/19 title-winning campaign.

And when asked to pick her highlight of 2019/20, Walti said: “My favourite moment of the season so far was the home game against Manchester City [as the Gunners won 1-0 thanks to a Vivianne Miedema goal].

“We had a great game and I really enjoyed being on the pitch after my long-term injury.”

Wälti, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, revealed how she was training through the current health crisis.

You may also want to watch:

“I am still in rehab. Trying to do everything at home or some runs in the park outside,” said Walti, who when asked about how she first got into football added: “I got into football when I was seven. There were many girls who started to play football at this time. So I was following my friends and I liked it.”

Wälti has won 81 caps for Switzerland so far and also reflected on her favourite moment with the national team.

“My favorite moment in the national team was when we qualified for the World Cup in 2015,” she said.

“It was the first time in Swiss women’s football history that we made it to a big tournament.”

Switzerland made it to the last 16 on that occasion, before losing to hosts Canada.

Finally, when asked to form her dream five-a-side team, Walti diplomatically replied: “There are more than five players I would love to have in my team!

“I would go with the current Arsenal squad and would probably buy Pernille Harder and Griedge Mbock Bathy.”