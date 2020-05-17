On this day: Wenger celebrates Arsenal Double

File photo dated 17-05-1998 of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger poses with the FA and League Cups as the team take a victory tour from the Highbury ground to Islington Town Hall today (Sunday) to celebrate their cup double.

Arsene Wenger wrote himself into Arsenal folklore on May 17 in his first full season at Highbury.

In February 1998, they were nine points behind Manchester United but a run of 10 straight wins, including a crucial 1-0 victory at Old Trafford, saw them clinch the title by a point.

It was the first part of Wenger’s revolution after he officially replaced Bruce Rioch in October 1996.

A 2-0 win over Newcastle at Wembley in May, thanks to goals from Marc Overmars and Nicolas Anelka, then sealed their first double since 1971.

Wenger mixed Arsenal’s old guard of David Seaman, Tony Adams, Martin Keown, Nigel Winterburn, Lee Dixon and Ian Wright with the talent of Patrick Vieira, Marc Overmars and Dennis Bergkamp, who scored 16 times having arrived under Rioch.

But the Gunners would lose out to Manchester United in their quest to retain both trophies a year later.

Ryan Giggs’ memorable solo goal knocked them out in the FA Cup semi-final while they finished a point behind Sir Alex Ferguson’s team in the league.

It was another four years before they claimed the title again – another Premier League and FA Cup double after victory over Chelsea in Cardiff.

The pinnacle of Wenger’s time at the Gunners then came in 2003-04 when they won the title without losing a game, becoming known as the Invincibles.

It remains Arsenal’s last title, with Wenger leaving in 2018 having won three Premier Leagues and seven FA Cups.