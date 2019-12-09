Search

West Ham 1-3 Arsenal player ratings: Pepe shines as club-record signing makes mark

PUBLISHED: 22:01 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 22:01 09 December 2019

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal beat West Ham United 3-1 on Monday night to end their nine-game winless run as Freddie Ljungberg picked up his victory as interim boss. Read Dan Mountney's player ratings from the London Stadium

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PAArsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre) scores his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Bernd Leno - 7 - Made some important saves and commanded his area well. Another decent display from the German.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 6 - Should have done better to stop the opener, but got forward well in the second-half and linked nicely with Pepe.

Calum Chambers - 6.5 - Defended well and played out to good effect. Should keep his place in central defence.

Sokratis - 5 - Still looks shaky and gave the ball away in silly areas at times. Improvement still needed.

Kieran Tierney - 6 - Made a promising start down the left, getting forward and defending well before going off injured with what looked like a dislocated shoulder.

Lucas Torreira - 7 - Drove forward to good effect in the second-half as he took the game by the scruff of the neck.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5 - Kept Arsenal ticking over in an okay display.

Nicolas Pepe - 8.5 - Arsenal's most dangerous on the night and scored a wonderful goal. His direct running and fearless play cause West Ham problems all night. Put in a display that fans have been waiting for since he signed

Mesut Ozil - 7 - Played some key passes on the break to get Arsenal moving forward in the second-half. Poor first-half display.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7 - Given a full Premier League debut and took his goal well. Worked hard on the left, getting up and down with good energy.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7.5 - Set up Pepe to put Arsenal ahead and took his goal well after a poor first-half display. Much better after the break.

Substitutes

Sead Kolasinac - 6.5 - Went from not being in the squad to playing an hour in an admirable display. Got forward well and set up Martinelli's equaliser.

Matteo Guendouzi - N/A

Reiss Nelson - N/A

