West Ham v Arsenal: Early team news as Hector Bellerin returns to full training

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

A trip to the East End looms for Unai Emery’s Arsenal at the weekend when they visit West Ham at the London Stadium.

Héctor Bellerín of Arsenal shoots from distance in the Premier League game between Arsenal v Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO Héctor Bellerín of Arsenal shoots from distance in the Premier League game between Arsenal v Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium, Islington, London. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Gunners face a return to Premier League action after their emphatic 3-0 victory over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in the FA Cup third round – to be handed a plum home tie against Manchester United at the Emirates later this month in their bid to win the trophy for a record 14th time.

Yet it is the league which takes priority as the North Londoners bid for a place in the top four and a timely return to the riches of the Champions League next season.

Read on for Layth Yousif’s comprehensive round-up of early team news ahead of the eagerly-awaited London derby:

Hector Bellerin

Returned to full training.

(Left calf)

Laurent Koscielny

Returned to full training.

(Back spasm during warm-up at Blackpool)

Dinos Mavropanos

Returned to full training.

(Groin)

Shkodran Mustafi

Returned to full training.

(Right hamstring)

Nacho Monreal

Returned to full training.

(Right hamstring)

Mesut Ozil

Returned to full training.

(Left knee)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Right foot. Expected to return to full training in February.

Rob Holding

Left knee. Not expected to return this season.

Danny Welbeck

Right ankle. Not expected to return this season.