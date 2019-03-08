new

What can Arsenal fans expect on transfer deadline day?

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA Archant

The transfer window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday, and Arsenal look set for a busy 24 hours. But, who could stay and who could go?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arrivals

Celtic's Kieran Tierney has been a target throughout the window, with two bids being rejected by the Scottish giants.

The Gunners are expected to make a third offer in an attempt to wrap up a deal for the 22-year-old before the window closes.

Unai Emery is keen to add a central defender to strengthen his side, with three names on his radar ahead of the deadline.

Red Bull Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano and Juventus man Daniele Rugani are targets, and while both deals seem to have gone cold, they could be revived on Thursday, such is the unpredictabilty of deadline day.

The most likely of the three to arrive at this stage is David Luiz from Chelsea.

The Brazilian didn't train with Frank Lampard's squad on Wednesday, and wants to join Arsenal. A formal offer is yet to be made, but there is interest from the Emirates and the Blues are willing to sell.

You may also want to watch:

Another option is Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti - who was the Gunners' main defensive target - but a loan move for the French World Cup winner looks unlikely.

As does a move for his teammate and former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho, who despite being linked with a move to north London, does not seem set for a move back to England.

Exits

Alex Iwobi could leave the Emirates on deadline day.

Arsenal rejected a £30m offer from Everton for the Nigeria international on Wednesday, but the Merseyside club are expected to return with an improved offer which could tempt them into selling.

Eddie Nketiah looks set to leave too, but only on loan. Leeds United seem to have won the race for the promising striker after fighting off competition from Championship and European clubs.

Another youngster who could go out on loan is Emile Smith Rowe.

Leipzig want the 19-year-old included in any deal for Upamecano, but Arsenal don't want to lose him.

They are however, open to sending him out on loan, but this could take place in January as the attacker continues his recovery from injury.

Shkodran Mustafi could also go on deadline day, but the Gunners are yet to receive any formal offers for the much-maligned defender, while Mohamed Elneny may also exit with Galatasary his most likely destination.