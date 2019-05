Video

Why Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss the Europa League final

Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan could miss the Europa League final next Wednesday due to political tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. To find out more, watch the video below.

