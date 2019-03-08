new

Williamson earns Montemurro praise as Arsenal Women's star continues to excel in new midfield role

Arsenal Women's boss Joe Montemurro was full of praise for Leah Williamson as she continued to shine in her new midfield role in Sunday's 4-0 win over Brighton at Meadow Park.

The 22-year-old starred at the heart of the Gunners defence last season as they won the FA Women's Super League.

But, Williamson has been moved into a defensive midfield role during the opening weeks of the 2019/20 campaign, shielding the back four with Arsenal conceding just once in their six games across all competitions.

Montemurro was keen to praise the England international after the win over Brighton, saying: "Leah's a very proactive footballer.

"She likes to turn forward, face forward and find the passes in between lines and she's very good at that.

"She does it so well as a centre-back and we felt, by doing it as a central-midfielder in the way we want to play, if she gets her positioning right she can find passes anywhere and she was very very good."

Williamson was substituted with 71 minutes played on Sunday, but her boss was quick to allay any injury concerns.

"She's got a little bit of a knock so we're just sort of monitoring her from the game the other night so we decided to take her off and not risk anything," said Montemurro.