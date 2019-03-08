new
Willock delighted with Arsenal opportunities as youngster targets more goals after netting in win over Liege
PUBLISHED: 22:57 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:57 03 October 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is pleased with the opportunities he is being given under Unai Emery, and wants to continue adding goals to his game after scoring in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Standard Liege.
The 20-year-old Hale End graduate has played nine times across all competitions this season, scoring three times and putting in a string of eye catching performances.
He was quick to praise his manager for the chances he's been given, saying: "It's very exciting because we know we have a manager that wants to play youngsters, he wants to give us chances.
"So we have to take every opportunity that comes and try to work hard and make a difference."
Willock is also keen to keep finding the net, adding: "That's one of my targets, to add goals into my game, so I am happy to have done that, but also happy to get the win and happy for the clean sheet."