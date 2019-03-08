Search

Willock delighted with Arsenal opportunities as youngster targets more goals after netting in win over Liege

PUBLISHED: 22:57 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 22:57 03 October 2019

Arsenal's Joe Willock scores his side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Arsenal's Joe Willock scores his side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is pleased with the opportunities he is being given under Unai Emery, and wants to continue adding goals to his game after scoring in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Standard Liege.

The 20-year-old Hale End graduate has played nine times across all competitions this season, scoring three times and putting in a string of eye catching performances.

He was quick to praise his manager for the chances he's been given, saying: "It's very exciting because we know we have a manager that wants to play youngsters, he wants to give us chances.

"So we have to take every opportunity that comes and try to work hard and make a difference."

Willock is also keen to keep finding the net, adding: "That's one of my targets, to add goals into my game, so I am happy to have done that, but also happy to get the win and happy for the clean sheet."

Sadiq Khan cuts ribbon at new-look Highbury Corner after work is completed

The launch of the new space with Cllr Claudia Webbe, Sadiq Khan, and leader of Islington Council Cllr Richard Watts. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

Disabled woman ‘called dummy’ and left to sleep in front room of damp Cally flat for 10-months, claims daughter

Copenhagen Street. Picture: Google Maps

Gang of 16 rob Finsbury Park gym users after threatening to stab them

It takes two: The Stroud Green Road gate to Finsbury Park cannot be closed. Picture: Google Maps

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

