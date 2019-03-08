new

Willock delighted with Arsenal opportunities as youngster targets more goals after netting in win over Liege

Arsenal's Joe Willock scores his side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is pleased with the opportunities he is being given under Unai Emery, and wants to continue adding goals to his game after scoring in Thursday's 4-0 Europa League win over Standard Liege.

The 20-year-old Hale End graduate has played nine times across all competitions this season, scoring three times and putting in a string of eye catching performances.

He was quick to praise his manager for the chances he's been given, saying: "It's very exciting because we know we have a manager that wants to play youngsters, he wants to give us chances.

"So we have to take every opportunity that comes and try to work hard and make a difference."

Willock is also keen to keep finding the net, adding: "That's one of my targets, to add goals into my game, so I am happy to have done that, but also happy to get the win and happy for the clean sheet."