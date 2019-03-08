Search

Willock 'living the dream' as Arsenal youngster continues to impress

PUBLISHED: 18:02 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 17 August 2019

Arsenal's Joe Willock. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Joe Willock started again for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, and the midfielder admitted he is 'living the dream' after a second appearance in as many Premier League games. Read on to see what he had to say.

On youngsters in the team…

"It shows how good the academy is.

"We're all coming from the same place, Hale End, and we're all progressing.

"To play alongside my closest friend in Reiss is amazing - it's a dream come true. I'm just living my dream."

On Auba's winner and his start to the season…

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone knows what a world-class player he is.

"He continues to score goals, saving us and winning us games. That's what he's in the team to do.

"I'm not surprised, he does it every day on the training ground. It's not a surprise at all."

On Dani Ceballos' performance…

"I wasn't surprised either.

"You see in training every day he's technical and he's from a big club like Real Madrid.

"Those are the performances we expect - but he was brilliant today."

National Hemp Service: Jeremy Corbyn’s son to open UK’s first ‘all hemp’ shop in Stroud Green Road

Tommy Corbyn and Chloe Kerslake-Smith will soon open their first of its kind National Hemp Service store in Stroud Green Road. Picture: National Hemp Service

Famous topiary elephant in Finsbury Park loses its head in crash

A vehicle crashed into a topiary elephant in Ambler Road last night. Picture: Martin Evans @evansma

Killers were ‘screaming and laughing’ before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe

‘I thought I was going to get stabbed’: Teen robbed at knifepoint near Islington Police Station claims cop car didn’t stop to help

Police failed to stop when a mugging victim tried to flag them down Picture: Ken Mears

‘Major victory for private tenants’: Islington letting agency billed more than £40,000 in UK’s first prosecution of its kind

Lifestyle Club Ltd operated from an address in White Lion Street but was registered in Green Lanes. Picture: Google Maps

