new

Willock 'living the dream' as Arsenal youngster continues to impress

Arsenal's Joe Willock. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Joe Willock started again for Arsenal in their 2-1 win over Burnley on Saturday, and the midfielder admitted he is 'living the dream' after a second appearance in as many Premier League games. Read on to see what he had to say.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On youngsters in the team…

"It shows how good the academy is.

"We're all coming from the same place, Hale End, and we're all progressing.

"To play alongside my closest friend in Reiss is amazing - it's a dream come true. I'm just living my dream."

On Auba's winner and his start to the season…

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone knows what a world-class player he is.

"He continues to score goals, saving us and winning us games. That's what he's in the team to do.

"I'm not surprised, he does it every day on the training ground. It's not a surprise at all."

On Dani Ceballos' performance…

"I wasn't surprised either.

"You see in training every day he's technical and he's from a big club like Real Madrid.

"Those are the performances we expect - but he was brilliant today."