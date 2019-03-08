Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Win

Win a set of tickets to the Emirates Cup

PUBLISHED: 12:05 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 09 July 2019

Win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup. Picture: Arsenal FC

Win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup. Picture: Arsenal FC

Archant

Thanks to Arsenal, the Islington Gazette is giving you the chance to win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup at the end of this month.

Detail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PADetail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PA

Taking place at the Emirates on Sunday, July 28, Arsenal Women will play Bayern Munich, and Arsenal's first-team play Lyon for the Emirates Cup.

The club have provided the Islington Gazette with a set of four club level tickets to give away to one lucky winner.

All you have to do is answer the following question: There will be a women's match at Emirates Cup 2019 for the first time this summer - in which country was the FIFA Women's World Cup held?

Give your answer and details in the form below before 9am on Tuesday, July 16, for your chance to win. Good luck!

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Police appeal to find hit and run driver who left Archway girl with horrific injuries

Naomi was run over near the junction of Ashbrook Road and St John's Way. Picture: Google

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Win a set of tickets to the Emirates Cup

Win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup. Picture: Arsenal FC

Women’s World Cup round-up: Heartbreak for Arsenal’s Dutch trio as USA win final

Teams line up on the pitch ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final at the Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France. Picture: PA

Cricket: Pothas praise for positive Roland-Jones

Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking a wicket for England against the West Indies at Lord's (pic Adam Davy/PA)

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Cricket: Roland-Jones best overshadowed by Higgins

Middlsex's bowler Toby Roland-Jones celebrates taking the final wicket of Yorkshire's Ryan Sidebottom to win the County Championship in 2016 (pic: John Walton/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists