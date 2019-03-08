Win

Win a set of tickets to the Emirates Cup

Win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup. Picture: Arsenal FC Archant

Thanks to Arsenal, the Islington Gazette is giving you the chance to win a set of four tickets to the Emirates Cup at the end of this month.

Detail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PA Detail of the Emirates Cup trophy on a plinth before the game. Picture: John Walton/PA

Taking place at the Emirates on Sunday, July 28, Arsenal Women will play Bayern Munich, and Arsenal's first-team play Lyon for the Emirates Cup.

The club have provided the Islington Gazette with a set of four club level tickets to give away to one lucky winner.

All you have to do is answer the following question: There will be a women's match at Emirates Cup 2019 for the first time this summer - in which country was the FIFA Women's World Cup held?

Give your answer and details in the form below before 9am on Tuesday, July 16, for your chance to win. Good luck!