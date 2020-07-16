Beating Liverpool will boost Arsenal’s FA Cup bid says Cedric

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (right) speaks to Rob Holding and Cedric Soares PA Wire/PA Images

Cedric Soares believes Arsenal’s win over Premier League champions Liverpool is the perfect way to prepare for their FA Cup semi-final.

The Portugal international is cup-tied for Saturday’s meeting with Manchester City but has backed his team-mates to get the job done.

After falling behind to Liverpool through Sadio Mane’s goal, Arsenal rallied and were gifted two goals as Alexandre Lacazette and Reiss Nelson pounced on defensive errors to earn a 2-1 win.

It was a fine response from Mikel Arteta’s side, who had lost the north London derby at neighbours Tottenham three days earlier.

Soares was recalled for the game against Liverpool and now wants to see his colleagues keep momentum going as he cheers them on from the sidelines.

“We know it will be another tough game against a great opponent on the weekend, but we are in a good moment,” said the full-back, who featured for Southampton in the FA Cup before joining Arsenal in January.

“I just think we need to keep this spirit and the rest will come. If we keep working like this, it is just the natural way for a win to come.

“The team have moments and when you keep growing something, the wins always give you a push.

“You have to believe in the work of the coaching staff every day and, of course, when you win you can believe more and it helps the team in that moment.

“I think against Tottenham it was a different game, we gave our best and controlled most of the game but didn’t get the three points.

“Last night we had a great reaction with character, we showed that sometimes you need to be able to suffer and stay together as one.

“We did that, we showed a great attitude, everyone was supporting one another and when that happens the wins can happen like they did.”

Arsenal confirmed on Thursday that defender Dinos Mavropanos has signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium and will move to Stuttgart on loan next season.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan at Nurnberg having been unable to force his way into the Arsenal side.