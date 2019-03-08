new

Wolves 3-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira (left-right) stand dejected after conceding a third goal during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

A woeful display saw Arsenal convincingly beaten 3-1 by Wolves at Molinuex in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney’s player ratings.

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal

Bernd Leno – 3

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 4

Sokratis – 4

Laurent Koscielny – 3

Nacho Monreal – 4

Granit Xhaka – 4

Lucas Torreira – 6

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 3

Mesut Ozil – 3.5

Alex Iwobi – 5

Alexandre Lacazette – 5.5

Substitutes

Sead Kolasinac – 5.5

Matteo Guendouzi – 5

Eddie Nketiah – 6.5