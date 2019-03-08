new
Wolves 3-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 21:39 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:54 24 April 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
A woeful display saw Arsenal convincingly beaten 3-1 by Wolves at Molinuex in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney’s player ratings.
Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal
Bernd Leno – 3
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 4
Sokratis – 4
Laurent Koscielny – 3
Nacho Monreal – 4
Granit Xhaka – 4
Lucas Torreira – 6
Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 3
Mesut Ozil – 3.5
Alex Iwobi – 5
Alexandre Lacazette – 5.5
Substitutes
Sead Kolasinac – 5.5
Matteo Guendouzi – 5
Eddie Nketiah – 6.5