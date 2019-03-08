Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Wolves 3-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 21:39 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:54 24 April 2019

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira (left-right) stand dejected after conceding a third goal during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira (left-right) stand dejected after conceding a third goal during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

A woeful display saw Arsenal convincingly beaten 3-1 by Wolves at Molinuex in the Premier League on Wednesday night. Read on for Dan Mountney’s player ratings.

Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA ImagesArsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Laurent Koscielny and Granit Xhaka (left-right) appear dejected during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal

Bernd Leno – 3

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 4

Sokratis – 4

Laurent Koscielny – 3

Nacho Monreal – 4

Granit Xhaka – 4

Lucas Torreira – 6

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 3

Mesut Ozil – 3.5

Alex Iwobi – 5

Alexandre Lacazette – 5.5

Substitutes

Sead Kolasinac – 5.5

Matteo Guendouzi – 5

Eddie Nketiah – 6.5

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Unexplained death’ in Highbury: Body in Fieldway Crescent sparks police investigation

Police are investogating after a body was found in Fieldway Crescent last night. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Old Street stabbing leaves man in his 20s in hospital as Bunhill councillors call for ‘urgent action’

The man was stabbed near City Express supermarket in Old Street. Picture: Google StreetView

Man arrested over delivery driver sex attacks in Archway, Crouch End, Hornsey and Stroud Green

Six women have been targeted by a delivery driver on a moped in the last seven weeks.

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

Disabled worker repeatedly made to move desks by Islington Council despite contrary medical advice, judge rules

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Unexplained death’ in Highbury: Body in Fieldway Crescent sparks police investigation

Police are investogating after a body was found in Fieldway Crescent last night. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Wolves 3-1 Arsenal: Gunners top four hopes take hit after woeful West Midlands display

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty scores his side's second goal of the game past Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Wolves 3-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira (left-right) stand dejected after conceding a third goal during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire/PA Images

Unai Emery calls for Arsenal fans to back under fire Shkodran Mustafi after Crystal Palace disappointment

Arsenal's Shkodran Mustafi. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images

Seamer Bamber wants to become first choice at Middlesex

Middlesex's Ethan Bamber (pic John Walton/PA)

Arsenal v Wolves: PREVIEW

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Jonny Castro battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists