Women's Champions League draw: Arsenal to face Slavia Prague in last-16

PUBLISHED: 13:05 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:05 30 September 2019

Arsenal's Vivienne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal during the UEFA Women's Champions League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: Tess Derry/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women have been given a favourable draw against Slavia Prague in the Champions League round of 16.

The Gunners will be delighted to avoid some of the big name seeded sides such as Lyon, Wolfsburg and Barcelona, but their Czech opponents will still provide a stern test.

Slavia have reached the quarter-finals of the competition in three of the last four seasons and beat Hibernian 9-2 on aggregate to reach the last-16.

Arsenal knocked out Fiorentina 6-0 on aggregate to reach this stage.

Joe Montemurro's side will play the away leg first on either October 16 or 17, with the return leg at Meadow Park on October 30 or 31.

