Arsenal Women’s North London derby postponed

Arsenal Women's North London derby against Super League rivals Tottenham has been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions.

A club statement read: "Our fixture against Tottenham Hotspur Women at Meadow Park today has been postponed on the grounds of crowd safety, due to extreme weather conditions.

"Please do not travel to Meadow Park. A further announcement will be made shortly."

The Gunners had hoped to bounce back from last Sunday's dissapointing 2-1 away defeat to title rivals Manchester City.

It was set to be the first ever competitive North London derby at Meadow Park, where Arsenal ran out 6-0 winners against the Whites in a pre-season friendly fixture.

The two clubs met in the Women's Super League at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in November with Joe Montemurro's side coming away with a 2-0 win infront of a record WSL crowd of 38,262.

Arsenal will be back in action on Thursday evening as they head to Chester's Deva Stadium to take on Liverpool.