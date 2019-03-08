Search

Women's World Cup: Arsenal star Mead ready for Norway as Williamson eyes first start

PUBLISHED: 10:02 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:02 26 June 2019

England's Lucy Staniforth (left), Beth Mead and Jill Scott celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

England's Lucy Staniforth (left), Beth Mead and Jill Scott celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women's star Beth Mead believes England are in for a tough test when they face Norway in the Women's World Cup quarter-final on Thursday.

England's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mates Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PAEngland's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mates Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

The Lionesses beat Cameroon 3-0 in the last-16 thanks to goals from Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Alex Greenwood - although the game was marred by their opponents refusal to play after VAR decisions went against them.

Mead was an unused subsititute in the game after losing her place to Toni Duggan, despite impressing in the group stages, while Arsenal teammate Leah Williamson made her World Cup debut as a late substitute.

Barcelona forward Duggan - who missed the tournament's early games through injury - is a favourite of coach Phil Neville, meaning Mead could be named on the bench against Norway.

But, Williamson will be eyeing a starting XI spot, with captain Houghton unlikely to feature after being injured by a late tackle from Alexandra Engolo in the closing stage against Cameroon.

As for their opponents on Thursday, they made it to the quarter-final stage after beating Australia on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

They made it out of a difficult group as well, beating Nigeria and South Korea before losing to host nation France to finish second in Group A.

Mead is aware that Norway will be difficult opponents, telling the Lionesses official Twitter account: "They are going to be a tough test.

"We know they're a really good team and we watched them the other night.

"They've gone right to the end of a 120-minute game.

"How composed in front of goal the penalties they took were was impressive, so we know it's a team we're not going to take lightly.

"We're recovering and putting ourselves in the best shape to play the best possible game we can against them, so we're looking forward to it, but we know it's going to be a tough test."

The two nations met at the round of 16 stage in the 2015 Women's World Cup, and Norway took the lead in the game with an hour gone through Solveig Gulbrandsen, but goals from Houghton and Lucy Bronze sent England through.

Three-year nightmare is over! Full service resumes on Gospel Oak to Barking Overground line

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

Arsenal announce date of highly anticipated kit launch

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Teen ‘critical but stable’ after Goswell Road stabbing

Four people have been charged including one from Ilford. Picture Met Police

Holloway mum leads national campaign demanding closure of institutions for people with autism and learning disabilities

Leo Andrade and supporters protest outside the Department of Health and Social Care. Picture: Polly Hancock

Holloway Road pre-match drinking venue for Arsenal fans in battle for licence

Arsenal fans in the stands at the Emirates during the north London derby. Picture: PA

