Women's World Cup round-up: Arsenal stars face off and new signing Roord is Dutch hero

Scotland and England players pose for a picture (left to right) Kim Little, Leah Williamson, Jennifer Beattie, Beth Mead and Lisa Evans during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at the Stade de Nice. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women have 10 players representing five different nations at this summer's Women's World Cup in France which kicked off last Friday, but how did they get on in matchday one of the group stages?

Scotland's Sophie Howard (left) and England's Beth Mead collide during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at the Stade de Nice. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Scotland's Sophie Howard (left) and England's Beth Mead collide during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at the Stade de Nice. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

England 2-1 Scotland - Beth Mead, Leah Williamson, Kim Little, Lisa Evans, Jennifer Beattie

Five Arsenal stars went head to head at the Women's World Cup on Sunday when England faced Scotland in their opening game of the tournament, with the Lionesses coming out on top with a 2-1 win in Nice.

Winger Mead was named in Phil Neville's starting XI for England, with Williamson on the bench, while Little, Evans and Beattie - who only rejoined the Gunners last Wednesday - lined up against them for the Scots.

England made the better start to the game and were ahead through Nikita Parris' 14th minute penalty, awarded after a VAR review of a Nichola Docherty handball inside the area.

Scotland's Jenny Beattie (left) and Lisa Evans (right) after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at the Stade de Nice. Picture: John Walton/PA Scotland's Jenny Beattie (left) and Lisa Evans (right) after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at the Stade de Nice. Picture: John Walton/PA

It was 2-0 just five minutes before the break when former Arsenal striker Ellen White - who had already had a goal ruled out for offside - curled home a cool finish inside the area.

Evans played a key role in getting her side back into the game, doing well on the edge of the box before flicking a brilliant through ball into the path of Claire Emslie for Scotland's first ever World Cup goal ten minutes from time.

The Lionesses held on for the 2-1 win though and sit top of Group D after Argentina's 0-0 draw with Japan, while the Scots are bottom.

Netherlands 1-0 New Zealand - Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord

Two of the Arsenal trio started for the Dutch in their opening game, with Miedema and van de Donk named in the starting XI, but it was new signing Roord who was the hero.

The midfielder - who moved to North London from Bayern Munich last month - was named among the substitutes in Le Harve and came on with 76 minutes played.

The 22-year-old had the desired impact off the bench, heading home a 92nd minute winner and ending her 872-day international goal drought.

Former Arsenal stars Dominique Bloodworth and Sari van Veenendaal - who left the club at the end of the season - also started for the Dutch.

Germany 1-0 China - Leonie Maier

Another new Gunners signing from Bayern Munich, Maier was an unused substitute as Germany opened their campaign with a narrow win over China.

France 4-0 South Korea - Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

France romped to victory in the tournament's opening game last Friday, but goalkeeper Peyraud-Magnin had to watch from the bench.