Women's World Cup: Eyes on the prize for Arsenal's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin as she dreams of victory on home soil

PUBLISHED: 10:03 07 June 2019

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Arsenal Women's Pauline Peyraud-Magnin. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

The 2019 Women's World Cup gets underway today and with it taking place in her home country of France, Arsenal Women's goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin wants to lift the trophy 'even more'.

The 'keeper suffered a knee injury on her France debut in April which hurt her chances of selection, but recovered in time to make the squad.

"The World Cup will be very special for me as a Frenchwoman," she said.

"We'll be at home and we want to win it even more because of that."

Peyraud-Magnin has started for France since that injury, keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 over Thailand last month, continuing the form she showed with Arsenal, helping the Gunners to their first FA Women's Super League title since 2012 in her debut season.

"Winning the league felt great and to do it in my first season was incredible," she added.

"It was an amazing season and I'm very happy to be at Arsenal with my teammates, the coach and all his staff."

Peyraud-Magnin will face tough competition for minutes this summer with France's number one, Sarah Bouhaddi also in the squad. However, at Arsenal she has shown she won't shy away from that.

Throughout the 2018/19 season, she was battling Sari van Veenendaal to start between the sticks and made the position her own with seven clean sheets in 13 league games.

However, her fight to be Arsenal's number one will continue with new goalkeeping arrival Manuela Zinsberger, who has recently joined from Bayern Munich.

This is something that Peyraud-Magnin believes she thrives off, saying: "I enjoyed the challenge of battling for the number one spot with Sari.

"When I joined from Lyon, it was because I wanted a new challenge and I'm very happy with how I embraced it."

Peyraud-Magnin won't be the only player representing Arsenal at the Women's World Cup. Here's a list of the rest of Arsenal's representatives:

England: Beth Mead and Leah Williamson

Germany: Leonie Maier

Netherlands: Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord, Vivianne Miedema

Scotland: Kim Little, Lisa Evans

