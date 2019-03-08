new

Women's World Cup round-up: Arsenal star Mead shines for England as Miedema makes Dutch history

England's Beth Mead during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at Stade Oceane, Le Harve. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women have 10 players representing five different nations at this summer's Women's World Cup in France, but how did they get on in the all-important matchday two group stage games?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England's Jodie Taylor (right) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with Beth Mead (left) during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at Stade Oceane, Le Harve. Picture: John Walton/PA England's Jodie Taylor (right) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game with Beth Mead (left) during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at Stade Oceane, Le Harve. Picture: John Walton/PA

England 1-0 Argentina - Beth Mead, Leah Williamson

England knew a win would send them through to the knockout stages, but they faced a tough test against a strong Argentina side.

Mead kept her place in the starting XI after impressing in the Lionesses opening group game against Scotland, while Williamson was once again named on the bench.

England dominated their South American opponents, but they couldn't find a way past an inspired Vanina Correa in the Argentina goal, who made a host of brilliant stops, including a save from Nikita Parris' penalty.

But, with 61 minutes gone Mead picked up the ball on the left-hand side, firing a cross past Correa and a motionless defender to find Jodie Taylor, who tapped into the empty net for the winner.

England go into the final group game against Japan knowing their place in the last-16 is secured, with Williamson hoping she will get her chance to impress coach Phil Neville.

Netherlands 3-1 Cameroon - Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord

All eyes were on Miedema as the Dutch secured their spot in the knockout phase.

The Arsenal striker needed to score twice against Cameroon to eclipse Manon Melis' all-time scoring record for the Oranje, and she was halfway there when she headed home her 59th goal from Shanice van de Sanden's cross just before half-time.

You may also want to watch:

The Dutch went in level at the break though, as a mistake from former Arsenal goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal allowed Gabrielle Onguene to equalise.

Another former Gunner put the Netherlands back in front after the interval, when Dominique Bloodworth smashed home from close range.

With 85 minutes gone, Miedema broke the record when she drove home her 60th goal in just her 77th cap - all at the age of 22 - to wrap up a 3-1 win for the Dutch.

Van de Donk also started for the Netherlands, and she was replaced by new signing Jill Roord after 71 minutes.

Scotland 1-2 Japan - Kim Little, Lisa Evans, Jennifer Beattie

Scotland won't be in the last-16 after defeat against Japan.

Little, Evans and Beattie all started for Shelley Kerr's side, but they were behind when Mana Iwabuchi fired home with 22 minutes gone.

Yuika Sugasawa made it 2-0 with 37 minutes gone, and despite Lana Clelland's superb strike giving them hope with 10 minutes left, the Scots couldn't find a way back into the game as their World Cup exit was confirmed.

Germany 1-0 Spain - Leonie Maier

Summer signing Maier was an unused substitute as Germany all but secured their place in the last-16.

France 2-1 Norway - Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

The goalkeeper was forced to watch from the bench as France beat Norway late on.