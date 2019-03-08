new

Women's World Cup round-up: Heartbreak for Arsenal's Dutch trio as USA win final

Teams line up on the pitch ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final at the Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Three Arsenal stars were in Women's World Cup final action on Sunday as the Netherlands faced the USA, while another two were eyeing third place in the play-off, but how did they get on?

Netherlands team line up prior to kick-off during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final at the Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France. Picture: PA Netherlands team line up prior to kick-off during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 Final at the Stade de Lyon, Lyon, France. Picture: PA

Netherlands 0-2 USA: Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord

Lyon was the stage for the Women's World Cup final on Sunday, with the Dutch and the US going head to head for world football's biggest prize.

Miedema and van de Donk - who were regulars in the Oranje side throughout the tournament - both started, while Roord was forced to settle for a place on the bench.

The US - aiming for their fourth World Cup triumph - stood in their way, and it was the defending champions who dominated the first-half.

The Dutch went into half-time level though, and they had former Gunners goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal to thank after a string of superb save, including clawing away Alex Morgan's close range header.

There was little the shot stopper could do on 61 minutes when the US took the lead.

Stefanie van der Gragt swung her boot wildly when trying to clear inside her own box, catching Morgan and giving away a penalty after a VAR review.

Megan Rapinoe stepped up and tucked it away to give the US the lead, and it was doubled on 69 minutes when midfielder Rose Lavelle charged through the Dutch side before firing past van Veenendaal.

The Dutch couldn't find a way back into the game and the US crowned champions for the fourth time, with an emotional Miedema in tears at the end of the final.

England 1-2 Sweden: Beth Mead, Leah Williamson

After their semi-final disappointment against the US, England were looking to finish the tournament on a high and secure third place, with Mead starting out on the left wing.

Sweden had other ideas though, as Kosovare Asllani capitalised on a poor Alex Greenwood clearance to smash her side in front with just 11 minutes gone.

Sofia Jakobsson made it 2-0 on 22 minutes as she drifted her way into the Lionesses box before curling past Carly Telford.

The Lionesses were back in the game just after 30 minutes, when Fran Kirby fired in off the post to make it 2-1.

They thought they'd got the equaliser just minutes later when former Arsenal striker Ellen White tucked home, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for handball.

England couldn't find a way back into the game, finishing the World Cup in fourth.