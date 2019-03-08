new

Women's World Cup round-up - Little, Beattie and Evans heading home as Scotland knocked out

Scotland's Lisa Evans during the FIFA Women's World Cup, Group D match at Roazhon Park, Rennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Three of Arsenal Women's stars were knockout of the Women's World Cup following the final round of group games. Who made the last-16 and who is going home?

Scotland 3-3 Argentina - Kim Little, Jennifer Beattie, Lisa Evans

Scotland were hoping to make it through to the last-16 as one of the best third placed teams, but they had to beat Argentina.

It was all going to plan for Shelley Kerr's side when midfielder Little put the Scots ahead, tapping home with 19 minutes gone.

Two Gunners combined to make it 2-0 when Beattie headed in Evans' cross with 49 minutes on the clock, and when Erin Cuthbert made it 3-0 with 20 minutes left, Scotland seemed to have wrapped up the win.

But, when Milagros Menendez slotted past Lee Alexander just five minutes later to make it 3-1, the Scots started to feel the nerves.

Luck also seemed against them as Argentina got another. Florencia Bonsegundo's shot was tipped onto the bar by Alexander, but the ball cannoned off her back and dropped just over the line.

Then, in the 94th minute, Argentina won a penalty after a VAR review, much to Scotland's anger.

That anger intensified when Alexander saved Bonsegundo's spot kick, but the referee called for it to be retaken after the 'keeper came off her line early.

Bonsegundo scored the retake, dumping Scotland out of the Women's World Cup, as luck and decision went against them.

England 2-0 Japan - Beth Mead, Leah Williamson

With the Lionesses already through, Mead was given a rest by coach Phil Neville as she was named on the bench.

Williamson, who would have been hoping for a chance to impress after being an unused substitute in the first two games, was on the bench once again.

It was former Arsenal striker Ellen White who won it for England, chipping them ahead on 14 minutes, before making it 2-0 with a cool finish six minutes from the end.

England will face Cameroon in the last-16 on Sunday.

Netherlands 2-1 Canada - Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk, Jill Roord

Miedema - fresh off breaking her country's all-time scoring record - and van de Donk both started for the Dutch as they made it three wins from three.

Anouk Dekker headed the Oranje in front with 54 minutes on the clock, but Christine Sinclair equalised six minutes later, smashing home a cross at the back post.

Lineth Beerensteyn scored the winner 15 minutes from time as she tapped into an empty net, setting up a last-16 clash with Japan.

Roord came on as a late substitute.

Germany 4-0 South Africa - Leonie Maier

Maier was once again named on the bench as Germany thumped South Africa. They will play Nigeria in the last-16.

France 1-0 Nigeria - Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Peyraud-Magnin watched from the bench as France scrapped past Nigeria. They will face Brazil in the last-16.