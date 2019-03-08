new

Women's World Cup round-up: Williamson makes tournament debut and Miedema helps Dutch through

England's Leah Williamson (left) and team-mates Millie Bright celebrate after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup, round of Sixteen match at Stade du Hainaut, Valenciennes. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Seven Arsenal Women's stars were in World Cup last-16 action, but did they all make the quarter-final stage? Read on to find out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

England 3-0 Cameroon - Beth Mead, Leah Williamson

The Lionesses beat Cameroon 3-0 in the last-16 on Sunday thanks to goals from captain Steph Houghton, former Gunner Ellen White and Alex Greenwood - although the game was marred by their opponents refusal to play after VAR decisions went against them.

Mead was an unused subsititute after losing her place to Toni Duggan, despite impressing in the group stages, while Arsenal teammate Leah Williamson made her World Cup debut as a late substitute.

Netherlands 2-1 Japan - Vivianne Miedema, Danielle van de Donk and Jill Roord

Arsenal Women's Dutch trio are through to the last-eight of the Women's World Cup after the Netherlands last-gasp win over Japan.

Lieke Martens put the Oranje ahead 17 minutes in, but Yui Hasegawa equalised just before half-time.

The Dutch had to wait until the 90th minute to find the winner, with Miedema earning her side a penalty as her shot hit the arm of a Japanese defender.

Martens stepped up and kept her cool, slotting the Netherlands 2-1 in front and into the quarter-final, where they will take on Italy.

Germany 3-0 Nigeria - Leonie Maier

Germany are also through after they cruised to a 3-0 win over Nigeria.

Maier - who is yet to play a minute at the tournament - watched on as Alexandra Popp, Sara Dabritz and Lea Schuller sent the Germans into the last-eight, where they will face Sweden.

France 2-1 Brazil - Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

The goalkeeper was also on the bench for France as they knocked out Brazil with a 2-1 extra-time win, with the host now facing defending champions United States in the quarter-final.