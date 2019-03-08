Wonderful achievement for Arsenal's Williamson

Leah Williamson has came a long way since making her Arsenal debut when she came on for Rachel Yankey in Arsenal's 2-0 defeat to Birmingham City in the Champions League quarter-final in 2014.

Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham and Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019 Coral-Jade Haines of Tottenham and Leah Williamson of Arsenal during Arsenal Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women, Friendly Match Football at Meadow Park on 25th August 2019

Last night in Florence, Williamson started her 100th game for the Gunners aged just 22 years old in the exact same competition - marking a wonderful achievement for the versatile England internationals.

Williamson is on of the country's most decorated players already, winning the WSL title last season, to go with two WSL cups and two FA Cups.

She has starred for her country in every age group from the U15s right up to the senior side, making her World Cup debut against Cameroon in the summer.

Having joined the Arsenal Ladies Centre of Excellence in 2006 as a nine-year-old, and as a childhood Arsenal fan, Williamson really is living the dream.

She has also netted three times for the Gunners with her first professional goal for Arsenal in a 4-0 win away against Millwall Lionesses in the League Cup before she scored her first league goal against Chelsea.

Williamson also finished last season as Arsenal's most active player on the ball with 1,501 touches to her name, as well as completing the most successful passes in the opposition's half (591). She also made more interceptions than any other player in Arsenal's squad (30).