WSL: Arsenal 2 Everton 1

Arsenal Women continued their push for their first WSL title since 2012 with a 2-1 win over Everton Ladies at Meadow Park on Sunday.

The win means they sit four points clear at the top of the league with two games to go and a chance to win it next week against Brighton & Hove Albion Women.

Ensuring Arsenal made use of their game in hand over challengers Manchester City Women were Louise Quinn and Vivianne Miedema.

Everton got their goal through Chantell Boyle-Hlorkah whose made the most of Arsenal's slight sloppiness.

Joe Montemurro's side made a great start to the game, scoring from their first shot on goal as Quinn buried Beth Mead's inswinging corner after some intricate passing had freed Danielle Van de Donk down the left.

Arsenal continued to venture down the left with Katie McCabe finding space on a few occasions but she couldn't turn chances into goals.

Everton managed to get back into the game as the pace of the game slowed down, but they couldn't capitalise.

In turn, Montemurro looked to quicken the game, demanding his players picked up the pace.

Arsenal's second followed as Miedema grabbed her 21st WSL goal of the season after good work from Kim Little.

Little regained possession upfield, released Mead down the left and the England forward teed up Miedema for a simple finish in the six-yard box.

Miedema, who has been nominated for the PFA Women's Player and Young Player of the Year, almost got her second just before half-time but her redirection of Van de Donk's low cross was stopped on the line.

Arsenal nearly began the second-half as they did the first.

Mead whipped in a wicked corner to the back post but the onrushing Leah Williamson couldn't guide her header under the bar.

Ten minutes into the half, the game erupted when Mead was on the wrong end of a terribly timed Abbey-Leigh Stringer tackle.

The Everton midfielder was lucky not to see red, arriving incredibly late and leaving Mead needing treatment.

But on the hour mark, an unnecessary error in position gifted Everton a way back into the game.

Goalkeeper Sari Van Veenendaal picked up a back-pass before Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah powered a shot past her from the resulting indirect free-kick.

Following the goal, Arsenal were able to regain control of the game, slowing the pace to kill Everton's momentum.

Miedema then had another sight at goal but her effort from inside the box flew over the bar.

Looking to inject pace back into the game, Montemurro brought on Danielle Carter along with Viktoria Schnaderbeck.

This almost paid dividends instantly as Carter dashed down the right and fired a cross into the six-yard box but the ball wasn't met.

Things got tense in the dying seconds as Everton won a corner but Arsenal were able to see-out the all-important victory.

Arsenal Women Ratings

Sari Van Veenendaal – 6 – Decent

Lisa Evans – 6 – Steady

Leah Williamson – 6 - Calm

Louise Quinn – 7 – Pace-setter

Katrine Veje – 6 – Outlet

Dominique Bloodworth – 7 – Dominant

Kim Little – 7 – Controller

Danielle Van de Donk – 7 – Courageous

Beth Mead – 8 – Creator

Vivianne Miedema – 8 – Clinical

Katie McCabe – 7 – Threat

Substitutes:

Viktoria Schnaderbeck – 6 – Assuring

Danielle Carter – 6 – Active

Tabea Kemme – 6 – Cameo