WSL: Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City Women - Gunners lift title after ending City's unbeaten season on final day

Arsenal women's captain Kim Little celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women lifted the FA Women's Super League trophy after they dashed Manchester City Women's hopes of an unbeaten season with a 1-0 win at Meadow Park on the final day of the season.

Arsenal women's captain club captain Jordan Knobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal women's captain club captain Jordan Knobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

The victory was secured with a late Emma Mitchell strike which made for the perfect end to the season for Joe Montemurro's side.

The win meant Arsenal Women won 18 of their 20 FA Women's Super League in the 2018/19 season.

It was also the final Arsenal games for both Dominique Bloodworth and Sari Van Veenendaal whose departures from the club were confirmed on Friday.

City began the game strongly, making it hard for Arsenal to create anything going forward, but a midfield free-kick got the champions into the game.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Manchester City's Keira Walsh, (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Manchester City's Keira Walsh, (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Leah Williamson slid a ball through to Beth Mead, who rounded the keeper but could only find the side netting.

Mead returned the favour minutes later with an inswinging free-kick, but Williamson headed just over.

The visitors came close soon after as Tessa Wullaert struck across goal, but the departing Van Veenendaal had her angles covered and tipped the shot wide.

With both teams willing to build attacks from the back, Arsenal started to press higher up the pitch.

Manchester City's Caroline Weir, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Manchester City's Caroline Weir, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

This almost paid off when Kim Little stole the ball on the edge of the City box, played one-two with Vivianne Miedema but hit her shot straight at Ellie Roebuck when in on goal.

As the half went on, this press continued to cause problems for Nick Cushing's side.

Arsenal continued their onslaught on the City goal but Roebuck was a match for each shot she faced, with the best coming from Katie McCabe whose long-range effort looked destined for the bottom corner.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal's Leah Williamson celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

City came close to opening the scoring before the break, however, with Van Veenendaal misjudging the flight of Lauren Hemp's header which hit the post.

The second-half had a much slower start, with both sides cancelling each other out. But it opened up again near the hour-mark.

Pauline Bremer -one of three half-time substitutes for City - nearly nodded the Cup double winners ahead, but Van Veenendaal scrambled across quickly enough to keep the header out.

Still in the game, Arsenal put together a few nice passages of play in the wide areas as City looked to pack the midfield, but they still couldn't find a goal.

Arsenal women's manager Joe Montemurro celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images Arsenal women's manager Joe Montemurro celebrates with the trophy during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

With the game drawing to an end, Arsenal boss saw fit to bring off Dominque Bloodworth in her 100th and final appearance for Arsenal Women.

She received a standing ovation from Meadow Park with Man City Women's manager Nick Cushing joining in as Emma Mitchell replaced her.

Mitchell then stole the headlines by finally opening the scoring with a thunderous strike in the dying moments of the game.

She received the ball 25 yards out, waited for it to sit nicely and arrowed her left-footed effort into the top corner to bring a close to the 2018/19 season.