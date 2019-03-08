new
WSL: Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City Women - Player ratings
PUBLISHED: 16:47 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 11 May 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
FA Women's Super League champions Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 at Meadow Park on Saturday to cap off a superb season for Joe Montemurro's side. Read on for Art de Roche's player ratings.
Manchester City's Caroline Weir, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal Women
Sari Van Veenendaal - 7 - Alert
Lisa Evans - 6 - Steady
Leah Williamson - 6 - Calm
Louise Quinn - 6 - Dominant
Katie McCabe - 7 - Threat
Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 6 - Controller
Dominique Bloodworth - 7 - Presence
Kim Little - 7 - Busy
Danielle Van de Donk - 7 - Forward-thinking
Beth Mead - 7 - Nuisance
Vivianne Miedema - 7 - Option
Substitutes
Danielle Carter - 6 - Active
Emma Mitchell - 8 - Impact
Janni Arnth - 6 - Cameo