WSL: Arsenal Women 1-0 Manchester City Women - Player ratings

PUBLISHED: 16:47 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 11 May 2019

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Manchester City's Keira Walsh, (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

FA Women's Super League champions Arsenal beat Manchester City 1-0 at Meadow Park on Saturday to cap off a superb season for Joe Montemurro's side. Read on for Art de Roche's player ratings.

Manchester City's Caroline Weir, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA ImagesManchester City's Caroline Weir, (left) battles for possession of the ball with Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women

Sari Van Veenendaal - 7 - Alert

Lisa Evans - 6 - Steady

Leah Williamson - 6 - Calm

Louise Quinn - 6 - Dominant

Katie McCabe - 7 - Threat

Viktoria Schnaderbeck - 6 - Controller

Dominique Bloodworth - 7 - Presence

Kim Little - 7 - Busy

Danielle Van de Donk - 7 - Forward-thinking

Beth Mead - 7 - Nuisance

Vivianne Miedema - 7 - Option

Substitutes

Danielle Carter - 6 - Active

Emma Mitchell - 8 - Impact

Janni Arnth - 6 - Cameo

