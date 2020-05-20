Coronavirus: Clubs ‘assume WSL season is over’

Arsenal women's club captain Jordan Nobbs and captain Kim Little celebrate with the trophy after the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Women’s Super League clubs are assuming that their season will not resume, according to BBC Sport.

Beth Mead of Arsenal and Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Beth Mead of Arsenal and Grace Fisk of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Several clubs have told the BBC that they are expecting the season to be concluded without being played to a finish due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clubs are set to receive a letter from the Football Association to find out what they want to do next in terms of ending the season.

It is understood the joint WSL and Women’s Championship board would then decide how to determine final placings.

The Football Association said in a statement on Monday that it envisaged “significant challenges in completing the season”, with no WSL matches being played since February.

Defending champions Arsenal currently sit third in the table, four points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, while second-placed Chelsea are one point off the summit with a game in hand.

Chelsea have the best average points-per-game record in the division so would be crowned champions if it was to be decided using that formula.

Arsenal’s North London rivals Tottenham occupy sixth place and last year’s beaten FA Cup finalists West Ham United are in eighth.

At the foot of the table there has been no decision on relegation, with Liverpool bottom, or promotion from the Championship, with Aston Villa topping that table.

Arsenal last played a league game on February 13 when winning 3-2 against Liverpool at Chester City’s Deva Stadium thanks to a double from Vivianne Miedema and a Jordan Nobbs header.