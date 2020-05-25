Women’s Super League season ended with immediate effect

Leah Williamson of Arsenal and Leanne Kiernan of West Ham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The 2019-20 Women’s Super League season has been brought to an end with immediate effect.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The FA WSL and Championship Board confirmed the decision to end the campaign on Monday, having been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement said: “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019-20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.

“Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game.

“This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.

“Following full and thorough consultation with the clubs, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has discussed various recommendations which will be sent to the FA Board to determine the most appropriate sporting outcome for the 2019-20 season.

“This will include identifying the entries for the 2020-21 UEFA Women’s Champions League, which would be based on sporting merit from the 2019-20 Barclays FA Women’s Super League season.

“The outcome of the WSL title, plus promotion and relegation issues, are still to be decided.”

When football was suspended defending champions Arsenal were third in the league, four points behind leaders Manchester City, with Chelsea just one point off top spot with a game in hand.

Tottenham were sixth with 20 points and West Ham United eighth with 16 points.

The 2019/20 campaigns in tiers three to seven of the English women’s game were formally declared null and void on April 9.

Monday’s joint leagues board meeting came after a formal consultation process with clubs last week. The FA wrote to clubs on Wednesday to seek their formal views on whether to end the season and how to do so.