WSL: MAnchester City 2 Arsenal 1

PUBLISHED: 18:44 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:44 02 February 2020

Manchester City's Caroline Weir (centre) battles for the ball against Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs (left) and Jill Roord (right) during the FA Women's Super League match at The Academy Stadium, Manchester.

PA Wire/PA Images

AManchester City beat rivals Arsenal in a tight Barclays FA Women's Super League affair in Nick Cushing's final game as manager before departing for New York City.

Goals from Pauline Bremer and Lauren Hemp either side of the break put the hosts in control before Danielle van de Donk got Arsenal back in the game.

Goals from Pauline Bremer and Lauren Hemp either side of the break put the hosts in control before Danielle van de Donk got Arsenal back in the game.

The first half was a cagey affair which brought only half-chances for both sides.

Georgia Stanway scuffed an early effort from a corner at one end while Jordan Nobbs could only roll an effort at Ellie Roebuck after an Arsenal counter attack.

It was the hosts who enjoyed the best of the pressure while some dogged defending saw several Arsenal shots blocked down the other, but the breakthrough came just before the break when Bremer capitalised on Arsenal failing to clear a free-kick and fired home from close range via a big deflection.

City doubled their advantage soon after the break when Hemp got in front of Leonie Maier to head a pinpoint cross from Keira Walsh over Manuela Zinsberger and into the top corner of the net.

City doubled their advantage soon after the break when Hemp got in front of Leonie Maier to head a pinpoint cross from Keira Walsh over Manuela Zinsberger and into the top corner of the net.

Arsenal though took the blow and turned it into momentum as they started to put pressure on the City goal, finding a way back into the game before the hour mark when Van de Donk turned the ball home after Roebuck had saved Beth Mead's initial effort.

Van de Donk spurned a big chance to level it with 20 minutes to go when somehow her effort from point-blank range was smothered behind for a corner by Roebuck.

Hemp's smartly taken header proved to be the difference between the two sides as City gave Cushing the perfect send-off.

Hemp's smartly taken header proved to be the difference between the two sides as City gave Cushing the perfect send-off.

Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro said: "We lost 2-1, that's all that counts. We had chances but what matters is putting the ball into the back of the net and we didn't do that enough.

"We expected a physical encounter with the emotion of Nick leaving and what happened on Wednesday (Arsenal winning Continental League Cup semi-final against City).

"My opinion is we had a lot of the ball and we could have done a lot better with it.

"I was very disappointed with the goals we conceded. We let ourselves down with textbook stuff we need to make sure doesn't happen and it doesn't happen often, but it did and we have to rebuild and move on.

"We didn't deal with a ball from deep in the first half and if we'd been better in the final third we'd have probably got something out of it, but I can't fault this team because they've had three very tough games in a week."

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Maier, Williamson, Schnaderbeck, McCabe, Roord, van de Donk, Evans, Nobbs, Mead, Miedema. Unused subs: Peyraud-Magnin, Beattie, Quinn, Grant, Filis, Mace.

*To follow the action, buy tickets and sign up for The FA Player's live Barclays FA Women's Super League coverage visit womenscompetitions.thefa.com.

Murder, attack on homeless woman and double stabbing in Finsbury Park were 'isolated incidents' with no evidence of gang links, senior officer says

Forensic officers at the crime scene after Metropolitan police cordon off Charteris Road close to the junction with Lennox Road in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed to death in north London on Friday evening. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday January 3, 2020. The Metropolitan Police have launched their first murder investigation of the year. See PA story POLICE FinsburyPark. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Club Aquarium: Councillors revoke 24-hour Old Street club's licence after reports of attacks and sexual assaults

Club Aquarium in Old Street. Picture: Google

'Harrowing screams': Owner who battered dog and left it partially blind jailed

Marley. Picture: RSPCA

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold 'Rambo knife' to sleeping teen's chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Islington Council set to get £4million to buy Clerkenwell Fire Station and build 50 homes

A general view of Clerkenwell Fire Station, the country's oldest, which was built in 1872 on Roseberry Avenue in Islington north London, which is due to close tomorrow to help meet budget savings of £45 million over the next two years.

