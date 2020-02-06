Standards improving says Arsenal's Williamson

Arsenal's Leah Williamson talks to the mascots before the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson has said that Wmoen's Super League standards have improved greatly this season.

Arsenal's Beth Mead during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Arsenal's Beth Mead during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

England international Williamson, 22, was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Sundays North London Derby with Tottenham Hotspur, following a 2-1 loss to title rivals Manchester City last weekend.

She said: "Every game is a must-win for us now, we can't afford to slip up and playing a derby brings added pressure.

"A loss by either of the teams will change the whole dynamic, that's how tight at the top it is and we have to win every game now in case they slip up.

"It's a shame we feel like that because I think we have taken our performances up a notch from last year, so it's disappointing when they are not matching up with the results.

"The standard of the league has certainly stepped up - Chelsea are absolutely flying."

Arsenal currently sit third in the table, three points behind current leaders Manchester City but with a game in hand.

Williamson added: "It's great for us and the league to have the competition but on our day we should be winning those games [against Chelsea and Manchester City]."

Williamson is the only Arsenal player to have started in every WSL game this season as she continues to grow from strength to strength.

Gunners forward Beth Mead is looking forward to Sunday's return meeting, after November's 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium thanks to Kim Little and Vivianne Miedema goals.

Mead said: "It felt like a real game of football, you could feel the feistiness between the players and the fans.

"I was getting booed when I was going to hit corners and there was tackles flying around in the pitch and that's part and parcel of these derby games. As a football player you actually quite enjoy that.

"I think it's going to be a big rivalry with Tottenham for the coming seasons."

Arsenal host Tottenham this Sunday at Boreham Wood's Meadow Park ground with a 2pm kick-off.