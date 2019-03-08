Search

Xhaka set to be named new Arsenal captain

PUBLISHED: 13:16 27 September 2019

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is set to be named as the club's new permanent captain by Gunners boss Unai Emery.

The 27-year-old has led the side in six of their eight games in all competitions this season, and will take over the role from Laurent Koscielny who left for Bordeaux in the summer.

According to BBC Sport, Emery revealed his decision to the Arsenal squad on Friday after consulting with players on who should be given the role.

The Gunners boss is still to decide on a vice-captain, but strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are understood to be the leading contenders.

Xhaka's first game as official club captain could be Monday night's Premier League fixture against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

