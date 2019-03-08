new

Xhaka stripped of Arsenal captaincy as Emery gives Aubameyang armband

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka during a training session at London Colney, London. Picture: John Walton/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has confirmed that Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the captaincy following his outburst against Crystal Palace, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to take over.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery watches over Granit Xhaka during a training session at London Colney, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Arsenal manager Unai Emery watches over Granit Xhaka during a training session at London Colney, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

Xhaka was substituted in the 60th minute of the game to loud cheers from supporters, and these quickly turned to boos after he threw the captain's armband at Aubameyang and slowly walked off.

The Swiss midfielder then swore at fans and attempted to rile them up, before storming past his boss Emery and down the tunnel, dropping his shirt to the floor.

Xhaka was not part of the squad that have travelled to Portugal to face Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League on Wednesday night, and Emery revealed that he has been stripped of the captaincy.

"Again we can do one more step with him," said the Spaniard.

"He is not today here, but also I think we need time with him and first protect him also to be calm and training with us every day.

"But I was speaking with him this morning and also I decided he is not one of the captains in our group.

"I decided that and I told him this morning.

"He accepted my decision. And also I told the other captains the decision.

"We need to carry on and focus for tomorrow's match and next Saturday's match. I needed to make a decision and now it is closed."

In an ironic twist, the man who Xhaka threw the armband at will now take over as skipper.

"We have now Aubameyang, Hector, Lacazette and Ozil. They are the four captains and the first now is Aubameyang," said Emery.