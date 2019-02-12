Football: Camden & Islington League look to launch disability competition

Youngsters face the camera at a come and play disability football session. Archant

The Camden and Islington Youth Football League is looking to start a new disabilty league.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

And they are holding free football sessions in the hope of encouraging youngsters in the area to come along and play and have fun.

The first session takes place at the Market Road pitches in Islington (N7 9PL) on Saturday, from 10am until midday, and will run until July.

They are open to boys and girls under the age of 16 and coaches will be available at every session.

For further information contact either league secretary Karen Greene on 07785 224888 or by emailing greener106@btinternet.com or coach Ben Dorsett on nlsl01@outlook.com.