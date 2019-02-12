Search

Football: Camden & Islington League look to launch disability competition

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 February 2019

Youngsters face the camera at a come and play disability football session.

Archant

The Camden and Islington Youth Football League is looking to start a new disabilty league.

And they are holding free football sessions in the hope of encouraging youngsters in the area to come along and play and have fun.

The first session takes place at the Market Road pitches in Islington (N7 9PL) on Saturday, from 10am until midday, and will run until July.

They are open to boys and girls under the age of 16 and coaches will be available at every session.

For further information contact either league secretary Karen Greene on 07785 224888 or by emailing greener106@btinternet.com or coach Ben Dorsett on nlsl01@outlook.com.

