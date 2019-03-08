Football: Camden & Islington Youth League to hold more disability sessions

The Camden & Islington Youth Football League are holding disability sessions at Market Road Archant

The Camden & Islington Youth Football League are pleased to announce they will continue to run disability sessions until July 20.

The sessions, which are completely free, have been going really well at the Market Road astro turf pitches on Saturday mornings, from 10am until midday, and will continue for under-sixes to under-16s.

An additional session will be held this Sunday (March 31) from 12-1.30pm and league spokesperson Karen Greene said: “We would love to see as many people as possible come along and join in. Coaches are always available too.”

For further information about the sessions contact Karen Greene on 07785 224888.