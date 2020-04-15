Search

England Women to join #PlayersTogether movement

PUBLISHED: 07:15 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 15 April 2020

Josh Bunting

England's (back row left to right), Millie Bright, Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Jill Scott, Rachel Daly, Ellen White, (front row left to right) Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze pose for a photograph before kick-off

England's (back row left to right), Millie Bright, Steph Houghton, Carly Telford, Jill Scott, Rachel Daly, Ellen White, (front row left to right) Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Demi Stokes, Keira Walsh and Lucy Bronze pose for a photograph before kick-off

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs and Leah Williamson are three of the stars from the England Lionesses squad who are donating to the #PlayersTogether fund.

The World Cup semi-finalists made the announcement to donate to the initiative on their personal social media accounts, led by captain Steph Houghton on Tuesday evening

The fund was established after meetings between Premier League players to discuss the best way to support NHS and other frontline staff through the coronavirus crisis.

A statement read: “After discussion with a number of Premier League players, we are delighted to confirm that the whole of the Lionesses squad will make a collective donation to the #PlayersTogether fund partnering with NHS Charities Together, in unison with the Premier League players in order to support the amazing NHS.

“Stay home, protect the NHS. Save Lives.”

The fund was established by Premier League players, including Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in the wake of widespread criticism of the perceived inaction of top stars.

The Premier League’s initial proposal for a 30 per cent wage cut was dismissed by players, who wished to ensure any contribution would go directly to NHS staff.

The fund’s contributions will be managed in conjunction with the umbrella group of NHS charities, NHS Charities Together.

