Search

Advanced search

England Women to miss 2021 SheBelieves Cup

PUBLISHED: 19:45 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:45 30 July 2020

Josh Bunting

England coach Phil Neville consoles his team after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup third place play-off (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

England coach Phil Neville consoles his team after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup third place play-off (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

England Women will not play in the 2021 SheBelieves Cup in the United States of America, the Football Association has confirmed.

The Lionesses included Arsenal duo Leah Williamson and Beth Mead when they won the tournament in 2019, while Mead missed out due to injury this year as Williamson and Jordan Nobbs featured and they came third.

The USA won their third overall title at the tournament in March which also featured Spain and Japan.

You may also want to watch:

England have played in the tournament every year since it was formed in 2016, but due to difficulties with the coronavirus pandemic will not be taking part this coming year.

Technical factors and travel logistics during a tight international window were also considered when making the decision, the FA explained.

In a statement, the FA said “The clear focus for our technical team will be to deliver an international fixture programme which provides the best possible performance outcomes for the Lionesses as we begin a crucial three-year period building to the home UEFA European Championship in 2022 and Fifa Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“Our withdrawal from the competition in 2021 is based on existing uncertainties around the future trend of the Covid-19 pandemic, together with a detailed review of our technical priorities for England Women.

“The Lionesses’ autumn fixtures will be announced ‘in due course’.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Football hooligan jailed for Islington pub attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones

Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Upper Street blocked off by protesters against traffic measures

Protesters again Islington's

Islington XR campaigners call for a green recovery from coronavirus pandemic at Bank of England protest

XR campaigners from Islington protest outside the Bank of England, calling for a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jonathon Vines

Crowds gather for demonstration against Islington’s ‘people-friendly’ streets

At the people-friendly neighbourhoods protest in Islington. Picture: David Harvey

Coronavirus: Union ‘victory’ as Islington Council agrees to ensure isolating care home workers get full pay

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears

Most Read

Football hooligan jailed for Islington pub attack on Guardian columnist Owen Jones

Owen Jones outside Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Upper Street blocked off by protesters against traffic measures

Protesters again Islington's

Islington XR campaigners call for a green recovery from coronavirus pandemic at Bank of England protest

XR campaigners from Islington protest outside the Bank of England, calling for a green recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Jonathon Vines

Crowds gather for demonstration against Islington’s ‘people-friendly’ streets

At the people-friendly neighbourhoods protest in Islington. Picture: David Harvey

Coronavirus: Union ‘victory’ as Islington Council agrees to ensure isolating care home workers get full pay

Islington Town Hall. Picture:Ken Mears

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Five-star Willey inspires England to ODI win on return

England's David Willey (third left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie during the first One Day International of the Royal London Series at the Ageas Bowl

England Women to miss 2021 SheBelieves Cup

England coach Phil Neville consoles his team after the final whistle during the FIFA Women's World Cup third place play-off (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

FA Whole Game System to help club officials

Clubs can operate more effectively by using the online FA Whole Game System

Player registration made easy by Whole Game System

The FA Whole Game System makes player registration easier

Arsenal Women ‘will not have to quarantine’ after Spain trip

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)