Europa League draw: Find out who Arsenal will face in last 32

PUBLISHED: 12:29 17 December 2018

The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)

The Europa League trophy (pic: PA)

Archant

The Europa League draw has been made. Read on to find out who Unai Emery’s Arsenal will face in the last 32 in February.

The Emirates outfit will face Bate Borisov after the draw was made on Monday lunchtime at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Emery’s side – who lost their 22 game unbeaten run at St Mary’s on Sunday when new Sounthampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl’s revamped Saints side beat their visitors 3-2.

Despite the loss the former PSG boss will be looking to finish in the top four – even if the Europa League could be his best bet in terms of landing silverware this term.

The Gunners topped Group E with five wins and a draw in a section consisting of Sporting Lisbon, Vorskla and Qarabag.

The North Londoners reached the semi-finals last season before falling to eventual winners Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate, failing to provide a trophy for the outgoing Arsene Wenger.

His replacement Emery landed the coveted trophy three times in succession in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and is eyeing another victory.

More to follow

More to follow

