FA confirm Neville to leave England role

England head coach Phil Neville talks to his players PA Wire/PA Images

Phil Neville will leave his role as England Women’s manager when his contract ends, the Football Association have confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neville was appointed as boss of the Lionesses in 2018 and led them to SheBelieves Cup success in 2019 and a World Cup semi-final where they lost 2-1 to eventual winners USA.

But since last year’s quarter-final win over Norway, they have lost seven of 11 games and failed to retain their SheBelieves Cup crown last month

The FA’s director of women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell said: “In light of the impact of current global events on the sporting calendar and in the best interests of the England Women’s team, both parties were in agreement that our shared priority was to ensure the Lionesses have continuity of coaching going into the home Euros and looking towards the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

“Once football returns after this difficult period, Phil will continue his work with the Lionesses on the further development of his squad. I will support him fully with that important task while moving forward with the crucial succession planning process.

“We’ll now discuss next steps with the British Olympic Association and the home nations with regard to Team GB football and we’re not in a position to make any further comment at this time.”

You may also want to watch:

Neville added: “As a result of the changes to the proposed tournament scheduling, we’ll now be working to plan for a revised match calendar once it’s safe and appropriate to do so.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to work with the team as soon as possible. We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021.”

The FA is keen to have a coach in place to be in charge of the revised Euros in 2022 and Women’s World Cup in 2023 – and Neville is to be part of a team advising on potential coaching candidates.

It is understood Neville is already looking at other opportunities within the game.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes has seemingly ruled herself out of taking over from Neville as she said: “It’s been no secret I have real big ambitions to win the Champions League.

“I look forward to building on the work that I’ve done so far. Of course, it’s an honour to be linked with the national team: as an older person, I’ve probably been more considered about entering into international football at some point in my life, but right now, I’m extremely happy at Chelsea.”

Manchester United’s Casey Stoney and former United States World Cup coach Jill Ellis are also among the names to be replace Neville in the Lionesses dugout.