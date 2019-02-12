Search

Islington Borough girls book cup final spot

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 March 2019

Islington Borough under-11s booked their place in the final fo the Capital Girls’ League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Vicky Park Rangers.

After a shaky start, they claimed the only goal of the semi-final tie when Isabel Doolan broke through and delivered a great cross for captain Florrie Winfield to send into the top right hand corner of the net.

Great work from Evie Seabrook, Charlotte Kendrick and Marnie Edmunds kept Islington going forward, with Isabelle Smith twice going close.

The second half saw new addition Sophie Afshar denied by a fingertip save from the home keeper, while Maddie Thurlow delivered some great crosses from the left that saw Doolan go close.

And Charlotte Nicolas denied Rangers a reply with a great tackle as they looked to profit on a counter-attack.

An Islington Borough club spokesperson said: “A huge well done to all the players who continue their fight into the final!”

