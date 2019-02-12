Search

Islington district crash to Trophy defeat against Camden

PUBLISHED: 10:00 19 February 2019

Islington on the attack against Camden (Pic: Michael MacNeill)

Islington on the attack against Camden (Pic: Michael MacNeill)

Archant

Islington Primary District crashed to a 3-1 defeat to local rivals Camden in the Lester Finch Trophy.

Islington's Said Mariche on the ball against Camden (Pic: Michael MacNeill)Islington's Said Mariche on the ball against Camden (Pic: Michael MacNeill)

Camden took the lead after 10 minutes and their dominance would continue, scoring two more in the first half, the last right before half time.

Keeper Bobby Burrows was also called on to make a couple of excellent close range saves.

Despite being the better side in the second half, they could only muster a very late consolation with the last kick of the game, when Said Mariche powerfully drove in the rebound from a blocked shot.

Manager Michael MacNeill said: “That’s as poor as we have played all season in the first half.

Islington goalkeeper Bobby Burrows pulls off a save against Camden (Pic: Michael MacNeill)Islington goalkeeper Bobby Burrows pulls off a save against Camden (Pic: Michael MacNeill)

“We played too individually and forgot our roles within the team.

“Second half we played a lot better and if maybe we could have converted one of our chances in the middle of the second half, we perhaps could have got something out of the game.”

