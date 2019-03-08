Search

Islington lose final after slow start against Hackney

PUBLISHED: 16:30 13 June 2019

Islington Primary Schools' district squad face the camera

Islington Primary Schools' district squad face the camera

Archant

Kay Trophy final: Islington Primary School district team 0 Hackney Primary School district team 4

Islington Primary School district team had to settle for runners-up again in the Kay Trophy, the third year in a row, but still got to enjoy a memorable day at Barnet FC.

The final took place at the Hive, home of the National League club, and Hackney proved too strong in the end, with a 4-0 victory secured to give them silverware.

It would be a case of what could have been for Islington, who conceded three goals in the first half despite plenty of possession as they struggled to create chances.

Hackney took the lead in the sixth minute, not long after a fine save by Bobby Burrows in the Islington goal.

Michael MacNeill's team didn't let the goal deter them and continued to look to find the net, but midway through the half a free kick made it 2-0 to Hackney.

This boosted Hackney and they grabbed a crucial third just before the break.

Nevertheless, Islington kept battling on and the return of captain Lucas Bell-Lara, after time out injured, allowed Louis Buck to join Ubaidah Rahman in the middle and it helped Islington dominate.

A couple of chances went amiss and Hackney had the final say, with a fourth goal on the stroke of full time.

MacNeill, Islington Football Development Partnership manager, said: "It's a disappointment, but Hackney were the more clinical side on the day.

"We didn't move the ball early enough at key moments and were generally untidy in possession which meant we didn't get to ask Hackney enough questions."

Islington Primary School district team: Burrows (Hayta), Antwi, Buck, J.Smeaton (S.Smeaton), Rahman, Moncrieffe (Bell-Lara), Quinn (Mbachu), Mariche, Campbell.

