Market Road’s Di Ludovico named manager of year

GLL's Erika Di Ludovico has been named Playfinder's 2019 Sports Facility manager of the year.

Di Ludovico is in charge of Islington's popular Market Road football pitch facilities and was recognised for consistent exceptional service for sports players over the past 12 months.

Market Road is situated next door to the Islington Tennis Centre and players can access two full-size 3G artificial pitches that are marked for 11-a-side and 5-a-side football and three 5-a-side pitches.

The site has achieved local notoriety as the go-to facility for grassroots football and hosts two main leagues in the borough - the Islington Midweek League and the Camden & Islington Youth League.

Playfinder launched the award for grassroots sports users to show their appreciation to the best managers and reward them for all their hard work in creating the best sporting experiences possible.

During the year, Di Ludovico has been integral in placing bookings for community groups, schools and local sports players living and working across London.

And she was presented with a trophy and a signed certificate by David Sheepshanks OBE and Playfinder co-founder Jamie Foale.

Foale said: "Erika has been a star performer and fully deserving of this award. Market Road plays a major role in the local Islington community and a big reason for that is Erika's tireless work to ensure the centre runs smoothly."

Delighted Di Ludovico added: "What a pleasant surprise it was to be notified of this award from Playfinder. I certainly wasn't expecting it!

"We at GLL take great pride in the service we offer to the football community and in this case, made all the easier by fantastic partnership working with the team at Playfinder."