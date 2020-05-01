Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Premier League matches ‘must be at neutral venues’

PUBLISHED: 17:43 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 01 May 2020

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

PA Wire/PA Images

Premier League clubs have been told the remaining matches of the 2019-20 season must be played at neutral venues, the PA news agency understands.

The clubs were presented with the league’s ‘Project Restart’ plans at a meeting on Friday, and while a statement was issued reconfirming the clubs’ commitment to finishing the season, it is understood there is no possibility that it can now finish on a home-and-away basis for safety reasons.

The restart plans were understood to have been well received, but there remains opposition on competition and integrity grounds about the idea of finishing the season at neutral venues.

Clubs are expected to vote on the key principles of ‘Project Restart’ some time after May 7, when the Government must review the current UK lockdown.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said on Thursday that the idea of not playing matches home and away was a “further imperfection” on top of games being behind closed doors.

The UK national football policing lead, Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts of South Yorkshire Police, told the PA news agency on Wednesday that playing all matches in the Premier League and EFL at their original venues would “present challenges” for the emergency services at a time when they are already stretched.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

Coronavirus: Ten Islington care home deaths in fortnight as Whittington Hospital death toll rises to 96

Highbury New Park care home. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Premier League matches ‘must be at neutral venues’

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 1

Great Britain's Sir Chris Hoy celebrates gold in the team sprint final at the London 2012 Olympics

Coronavirus: Sports leaders to speak at parliamentary session

The Union Jack flying over Victoria Tower, Houses of Parliament

North Midd’s Hollman ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ England U19 experience

Luke Hollman bowling for North Middlesex (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Danny Michelson: La Fromagerie’s ‘Mr Highbury’ dies with Covid-19

Danny Michelson, from La Fromagerie Cheese Shop, Councillor Julie Horten, and Annie Loustav from To Be Established,.
Drive 24